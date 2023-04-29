State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,238,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Systrade AG purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,218,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.60 and a 200 day moving average of $159.07. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.90 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.56 by ($2.19). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 114.75%. The firm had revenue of $823.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $3,587,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139 in the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

