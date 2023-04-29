State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chase were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase Stock Performance

Shares of Chase stock opened at $109.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.59. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $74.36 and a 12 month high of $110.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chase

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.98%.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,889,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $446,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Chase in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Chase Profile

(Get Rating)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.