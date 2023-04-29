State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $35.72 on Friday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.