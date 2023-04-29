State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,628 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 2,100.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 75.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LNN opened at $120.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.40. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 18.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

About Lindsay

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.