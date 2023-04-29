State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 18,932 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,932 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 13.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.