State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,122 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 373.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at $805,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $7,641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 535,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.