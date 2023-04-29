State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,798 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $48.60 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SYBT. StockNews.com began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $26,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,076.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Schutte purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $193,076.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,453 shares of company stock valued at $134,765. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.