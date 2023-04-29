State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 39,578 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,578 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,444,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,305,000 after purchasing an additional 615,280 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 602,394 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 564,522 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 552,124 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHGG opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

