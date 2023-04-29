State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,993 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 38.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brink’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Brink’s stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $70.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.40.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

