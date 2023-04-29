State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,240 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

CRS stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.46 and a beta of 1.75. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $54.18.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $690.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Stories

