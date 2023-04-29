State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 794 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after buying an additional 115,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 28.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,516,000 after buying an additional 62,896 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 244,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,825,000 after buying an additional 32,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 15.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,603,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KWR stock opened at $186.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -209.70 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $129.06 and a 1-year high of $216.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.27 and a 200 day moving average of $182.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $484.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.01 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently -195.51%.

Insider Activity at Quaker Chemical

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,025,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

See Also

