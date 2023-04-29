State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 18,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $71.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.31. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $877.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at $45,275,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,166 shares of company stock worth $4,310,874. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Featured Articles

