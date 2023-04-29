State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,528 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Veracyte by 712.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Veracyte Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Insider Activity

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $749,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,681 shares in the company, valued at $940,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Veracyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

