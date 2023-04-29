State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APPF. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AppFolio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AppFolio by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AppFolio by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AppFolio by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on APPF. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $139.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.60 and a beta of 0.97. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.85.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 24.97% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.