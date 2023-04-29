Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $243.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $265.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 161.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

