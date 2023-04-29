Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $29.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RRC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Range Resources Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

