STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 286.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 26.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on STM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE STM opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.