STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 286.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 26.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on STM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.
STMicroelectronics Stock Performance
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.
STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.
STMicroelectronics Profile
STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
