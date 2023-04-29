Stock Traders Buy High Volume of PetMed Express Call Options (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 11,283 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,494% compared to the average volume of 708 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 2,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PETS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PetMed Express Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.00 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.65. PetMed Express has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.71 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

