Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,265 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,325% compared to the typical daily volume of 159 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 30,698 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $482,265.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,553 shares in the company, valued at $16,284,247.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 82,100 shares of company stock worth $1,320,394 in the last three months. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

MAX opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.28. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $17.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

