Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,265 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,325% compared to the typical daily volume of 159 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 30,698 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $482,265.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,553 shares in the company, valued at $16,284,247.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 82,100 shares of company stock worth $1,320,394 in the last three months. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha
MediaAlpha Trading Down 1.6 %
MAX opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.28. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $17.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MediaAlpha Company Profile
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.