Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 108,350 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 36% compared to the typical volume of 79,486 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $281,635,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.