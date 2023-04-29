Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of UWM Call Options (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 6,339 call options on the company. This is an increase of 88% compared to the average volume of 3,363 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UWMC shares. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.03.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. UWM has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

UWM Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in UWM in the first quarter worth $972,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 807.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 14.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in UWM by 29.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

