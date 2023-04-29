StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of CYD opened at $7.72 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.
Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.