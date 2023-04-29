StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

China Yuchai International Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CYD opened at $7.72 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

About China Yuchai International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.