StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Heska Stock Performance

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $117.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 6.70. Heska has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $121.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heska

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Heska had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Heska will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Heska by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Heska by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heska by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Heska by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

