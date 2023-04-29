StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMEX opened at $3.09 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $128,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 13.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 276,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 33,633 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

