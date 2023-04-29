StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
U.S. Energy Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.38 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 million, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.
U.S. Energy Company Profile
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
