StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.38 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 million, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.