StockNews.com Downgrades Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to Hold

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $165.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.30. Clorox has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.39.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

