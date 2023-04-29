StockNews.com Downgrades EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Hold

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. EchoStar had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter valued at $378,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in EchoStar by 28.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 323,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 71,155 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 181.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 44,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 6.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 1.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

