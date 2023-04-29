StockNews.com Downgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

ORIX (NYSE:IXGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

ORIX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IX opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.85. ORIX has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $97.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

ORIX (NYSE:IXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIX will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the third quarter worth approximately $8,928,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,182 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 86.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ORIX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,839,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

