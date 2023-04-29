StockNews.com Downgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
ORIX Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of IX opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.85. ORIX has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $97.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the third quarter worth approximately $8,928,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,182 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 86.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ORIX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,839,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
