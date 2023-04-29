StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $1.28 on Friday. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 81.56%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

