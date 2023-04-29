StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
DHC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance
Shares of DHC opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.92 million, a PE ratio of -15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
About Diversified Healthcare Trust
Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.
