StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DHC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of DHC opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.92 million, a PE ratio of -15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 793,450.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

