StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Gaia Trading Up 3.6 %
Gaia stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 million, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.