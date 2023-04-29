StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 million, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 879,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 80,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

