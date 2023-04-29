StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.74 million, a PE ratio of -232.00 and a beta of 0.34. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $155.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,437,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

