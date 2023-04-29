StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of WWE opened at $107.17 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

