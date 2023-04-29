StockNews.com Lowers The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Hold

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $102.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,203,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,322 shares of company stock worth $11,042,900. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 74.7% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 197,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

