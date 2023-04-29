StockNews.com Upgrades Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) to “Hold”

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE:DKL opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $64.46.
Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.16). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 142.03%. The company had revenue of $269.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners
Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile
Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.
Featured Articles
