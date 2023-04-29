StockNews.com Upgrades Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) to “Hold”

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:DKL opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $64.46.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.16). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 142.03%. The company had revenue of $269.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Featured Articles

