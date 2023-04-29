StockNews.com Upgrades Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to “Hold”

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

NYSE HLX opened at $7.25 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $287.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

