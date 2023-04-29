StockNews.com Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to “Buy”

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after buying an additional 3,449,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,160,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,102 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150,123 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 26,795,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,950,000 after purchasing an additional 828,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,940 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

