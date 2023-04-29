Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stride in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.97 million. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. Stride has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stride by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 47,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Stride by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

