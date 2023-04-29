SVB Leerink Comments on CTI BioPharma Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for CTI BioPharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst K. Shields now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for CTI BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

CTIC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

CTIC opened at $4.86 on Friday. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 13.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

