S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 40.39%. The company had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,336,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,827.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 7.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.