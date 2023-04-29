Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,200 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 246,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 73,422 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Thursday.

Synlogic Trading Up 1.7 %

About Synlogic

SYBX opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market cap of $36.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.99. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.83.

(Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.