Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys Price Performance

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $371.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.61. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $392.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.