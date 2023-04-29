T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

TTOO opened at $0.33 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth $321,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

