Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.57 on Friday. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

