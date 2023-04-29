Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.57 on Friday. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
