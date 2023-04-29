Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 76.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TALO. Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

TALO opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.21. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). Talos Energy had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,275,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,145,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,607,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,802 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 244.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,240,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 881,121 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $11,316,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

See Also

