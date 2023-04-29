Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NYSE VIV opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at $56,936,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 31.7% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $1,760,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 124,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

