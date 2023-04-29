Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arhaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Arhaus alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARHS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Arhaus Price Performance

Arhaus stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.27. Arhaus has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $15.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $356.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 97.89% and a net margin of 11.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Arhaus during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arhaus during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.