Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $50.25 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,752,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,410. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

