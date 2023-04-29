Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $167.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.36.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

