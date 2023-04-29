The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,113,000 after acquiring an additional 437,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,898,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,245,000 after acquiring an additional 80,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,586,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,725,000 after acquiring an additional 275,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,577,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,640,000 after acquiring an additional 40,882 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

